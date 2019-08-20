Drunk driver thrashed by locals in Balasore

Balasore: A drunk man was beaten mercilessly by locals of Kamanapur village for driving carelessly in Soro area of Balasore district late on Monday night.

According to sources, the incident occurred last night while the inebriated man showcased unruly behaviour towards the villagers. Fumed over his actions, locals caught hold of him and later thrashed him black and blue.

As per the allegations levelled by the villagers, the man, who is termed as a habitual drinker, speed his vehicle on the busy roads of the village in a drunken state. Besides, he also verbally abused passersby and threatened to hit them, villagers alleged.

While the man has been handed over to the Soro Police, villagers have demanded legal actions against him, sources said.