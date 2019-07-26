Drugs Control administration raids Kalinga Hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Drugs Control administration on Friday carried out a raid at the Kalinga Hospital in Bhubaneswar to check the quality of medicine being supplied to patients.

A three-member team consisting of two Drug Inspectors of Bhubaneswar I and II and another Officer of Drugs control administration carried out the raid.

During the raid, the officials examined six types of medicines being supplied to patients at the hospital and reportedly found that the drugs are of sub-standard quality.

The medicines have been seized and sent to a laboratory for testing. The hospital authorities have been asked not to supply the medicines to the patients until the test report of the drugs arrives.

The raid continued till the last report came in, sources said.

It can be mentioned here that the state government recently withdrew the Odisha State Treatment Fund (OSTF) empanelment of Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar has been withdrawn for violating norms.

The Kalinga Hospital authorities had come under fire for allegedly misbehaving with MLA Mohan Majhi. Health Minister Naba Kishore Das had ordered a probe into the allegations.