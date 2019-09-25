Drug Smuggler Raja’s Property Amounts To Rs 1 Crore: STF Crime Branch

Bhubaneswar: The team of Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has traced property of drug peddler Sheikh Raja amounting to over Rs 1 crore.

This was informed by STF Crime Branch SP Rahul PR on Wednesday.

According to sources, Raja was taken on 2-day remand by the crime branch to probe his links with international drug mafia.

Earlier, on September 22, a five-member team of Crime Branch’s Special Task Force (STF) conducted raid at Raja’s house near Arada Bazaar area under Sahadebkhunta police limits in Balasore district.

Notably, the STF on September 16 had arrested the kingpin of a drug smuggling racket from Bhubaneswar.

Raja is reported to be an inter-state narcotic smuggler and it is suspected that he has also cross country connections.