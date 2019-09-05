Drug peddler nabbed in Angul, cash & brown sugar seized

Angul: Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler from Nalco area in Angul district and seized cash  Rs 2.94 lakh from his possession. The arrested person has been identified as Nagen Behera (27).

Acting on reliable inputs about the drug peddler, police conducted a raid in Nalco area in the city and apprehended the accused.

During the raid, the cops also seized brown sugar weighing 7 grams and 15 mobile phones from the accused’s possession.

Meanwhile, police are interrogating Behera, to elicit information whether he was operating independently or have links with any brown sugar smuggling gang.

