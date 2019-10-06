Drop In Income May Harm Your Brain: Study

By pragativadinewsservice
Drop In Income
Bhubaneswar: People who experienced income fluctuations might be more at risk of having thinking problems and reduced brain health in their middle age.

 According to a study published in the journal Neurology, involved 3,287 people who were 23-35 years old at the start of the study and were enrolled in the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study, which includes a racially diverse population.

Participants reported their annual pre-tax household income every three to five years from 1990-2010.

Researchers have examined how often income dropped as well as the percentage of change in income between 1990-2010 for each participant.

Researchers found when compared to people with no income drops, people with two or more income drops had smaller total brain volume.

