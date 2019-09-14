Drones Attacked On Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Oil Plants

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Arabia's Aramco Oil Plants
0

Riyadh: Tension prevailed here on Saturday after drones were attacked on the world’s largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and an oilfield operated by Saudi Aramco triggering a huge fire at the processor.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, though Yemen’s Houthi rebels previously launched drone assaults deep inside of the kingdom.

Online videos apparently shot in Buqyaq included the sound of gunfire in the background and flames shooting out of the Abqaiq oil processing facility. Smoke rose over the skyline and glowing flames could be seen a distance away.

Related Posts

Tiananmen Square photographer passes away at 64

Nine killed in hospital fire at Brazil

Forest fire chokes Indonesia as residents pray for rain

The fires began at the sites after were “targeted by drones,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

According to reports, at 4.00 am, the industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais. However, fire was brought under control.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Tiananmen Square photographer passes away at 64

Nine killed in hospital fire at Brazil

Forest fire chokes Indonesia as residents pray for rain

1 of 492