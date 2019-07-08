Driver killed in collision between two trucks in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A truck driver lost his life after the vehicle hit a stationary truck near Kirei Square on Biju Expressway in Sadar police limits of Sundargarh district on Monday.

The deceased driver was identified as Hemant R Gajesh of Maharashtra.

According to sources, Gajesh was driving the six-wheeler truck (MH-40VL-0229) when he accidentally rammed into a 10-wheeler struck (OD23E9052) parked alongside the road.

The 10-wheeler truck was going to a factory in Jharsuguda after loading coal from MCL here and halted near Kirei Square when Gajesh who was coming from Rourkela hit the stationary truck.

The driver of the six-wheeler truck got trapped in the dashboard after the collision and died. The front part of the truck was badly damaged in the crash.

Upon being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that accidents are frequent near Kirei Square which results in many casualties and urged the administration to take measures to curb the mishaps.