Driver killed as tractor falls off bridge in Balasore

Balasore: A 35-year-old man died after the tractor he was driving skidded off the road and fell from a bridge in Bhograi police limits of Balasore district today.

The deceased driver was identified as Sushant Mahishal of Banabadi village in Jayarampur panchayat.

According to sources, Mahishal was driving home after work in the evening when he lost control over the wheels in a bid to avoid collision with a motorcyclist and fell off the bridge at Bhuabandha.

The tractor overturned after falling off the bridge and the driver got trapped under the carriage. He was rescued by some locals and taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, Bhograi police reached the spot and investigated the matter. The body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem, the police said.