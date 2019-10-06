Driver killed, another hurt in road mishap in Bolangir

Bolangir: An autorickshaw driver was killed while another sustained critical injury after the vehicle was  hit by a speeding bus near Bandhanbadi in Patnagarh area of Bolangir district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Sahu of Singapali village and the injured person, identified as Lala Sahu of Bandhanabadi village of the district.

According to sources, the duo was travelling in an auto-rickshaw when a speeding passenger bus hit them from behind near Daupali Chakk.

While Ranjit died on the spot, Lala was critically injured and rushed to the nearby hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

