Driver killed, another hurt as truck overturns in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A driver was killed and another sustained critical injury after a thread-laden truck overturned near Dwarashuni Ghati under Bangiriposhi block in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as S Jadhav (45) of Bihar.

According to sources, the incident occurred in the wee hour when the driver was heading to Kolkata. On being informed, police and fire officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The body of the driver was found after six hours of the rescue operation by fire officials. His body has been kept in Bangiriposhi Community hospital.

The injured was shifted to Bangiriposhi Community hospital and his condition was stated to be critical.

The container of the truck detached from the engine after it fell off the road.

Notably, four people have died and over 50 suffered grievous injuries on the Ghati in the last 40 days.