Driver, Helper Critical As 108 Ambulance Overturns In Nuapada

Nuapada: A driver and helper sustained critical injuries after a ‘102’ Janani Express ambulance in which they were travelling in overturned at Maniguda village in Nuapada district on Sunday.

According to sources, the ambulance was returning to Nuapada late last night after dropping patients in Kharial hospital when the mishap occurred.

As the driver lost control over the wheels, the vehicle overturned leaving the duo critically injured.

Soon after spotting the duo locals rescued them to Nuapda DHH, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

On being informed police reached the spot and seized the mangled ambulance.