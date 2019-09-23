Drive against corruption, crime will continue in Bangladesh: Minister Obaidul Quader

Dhaka: The Road, Transport and Bridges Minister of Bangladesh Obaidul Quader today said that the ongoing drive against corruption, drugs, and criminalisation will continue until the menace is uprooted.

Speaking to the media in Dhaka he said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed that no one should be spared even if they are affiliated to the ruling party.

In the meanwhile, four more clubs in Dhaka were raided by the police on Sunday for suspected gambling and drug-related activities.

Police seized gambling equipment, liquor and cash from these clubs in the Moti jheel area of the capital. Police said that suspects escaped before the raid took place.

Three spas were also raided in the posh Gulshan area of Dhaka on Sunday for running illegal activities under the pretext of the spa.

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday demanded the resignation of the government for widespread corruption and plundering. He said that the current incidents show that said Bangladesh has now become a country of gamblers.

In the ongoing crackdown in Bangladesh, many of the persons arrested for running illegal casinos and other criminal and illegal activities are reportedly linked to ruling Awami League affiliated organizations like Jubo League.

Earlier, President and General Secretary of the Chhatra League which is the student wing of Awami League were removed from their posts for allegedly demanding cuts in the development projects of the university.