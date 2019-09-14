Drinking Tea Promotes Effective Function Of Brain

Bhubaneswar: Regular tea drinkers have better-organised brain regions and effective cognitive functions compared to non-tea drinkers.

A study published in the journal Aging revealed that drinking tea regularly has a protective effect against age-related decline in brain organisation.

For the study the research team recruited 36 adults aged 60 and above and gathered data about their health, lifestyle and psychological well-being.

Upon analysing the participants’ cognitive performance and imaging results, the research team found that individuals who consumed either green tea, oolong tea, or black tea at least four times a week for about 25 years had brain regions that were interconnected in a more efficient way.

Feng Lei, the lead author of the study opined that positive effects of regular tea drinking are the result of improved brain organisation brought about by preventing disruption to interregional connections.