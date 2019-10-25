Drink From Tap Mission: Odisha Govt, UNICEF sign LoU

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) and UNICEF today signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) to provide safe drinking water to every household in the State. The project has been named – ‘Drink From Tap Mission’.

Chairing the LoU signing ceremony, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “Providing safe drinking water to every household in the State is one of the top priorities of the State Government. Safe drinking water is very helpful for a healthy and strong society.”

Therefore the project is being undertaken With financial support from UNICEF, which will hopefully help in accomplishing our target, the CM added.

Under the Drink From Tap Mission pilot project, 1.2 lakh people of 22,000 families will be provided safe drinking water by 2020 and later on the project will be undertaken across the state.

The pilot project of the mission will be undertaken in five areas of Bhubaneswar and two areas of Puri and will be completed by March 2020.

Under this drinking water project, beneficiaries will be provided 24-hour safe drinking water supply. Besides, the women Self-Help Groups will be engaged in the implementation of the project and they will be also imparted necessary training for the same.

HUDD Minister Pratap Jena, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Mahapatra and UNICEF Odisha chief Monika Nielsen were present on the occasion.