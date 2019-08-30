DRG constable injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A head constable of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was injured when a pressure improvised bomb set by Naxals went off in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Police sources said the blast took place near Gorna village under the Bijapur police station. The DRG team was out on an anti-Naxal operation at that time.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel told news agencies that as the patrolling team reached near Gorna, located around 450km from state capital Raipur, the head constable Neela Udde inadvertently stepped on the pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals. The blast caused injuries in his legs, he said.

The injured personnel was immediately shifted to a local hospital, Patel said. The search operation was underway in the area.