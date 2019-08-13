Dream Girl trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana brings another entertaining package

Mumbai: The National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana is again bringing an entertaining package for movie mongers with his upcoming film Dream Girl whose trailer was launched by the makers.

<>



</>

The trailer starts with a Ramleela scene, where Ayushmann is seen donning saree, playing the role of Sita. Lokesh is also an expert in playing female mythological characters – Radha, Draupadi and Sita – for local stage shows.

Annu Kapoor plays Ayushmann’s onscreen father, who wants his son to have a ‘normal’ job, in which he doesn’t have to dress up as a woman.

Nushrat Bharucha makes a brief appearance as Ayushmann’s onscreen girlfriend, who has no clue about his alter-ego Puja.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Lokesh Bisht (Ayushmann), who doubles as Puja, who speaks to people as their phone-pal for a living.

However, things go haywire for Lokesh after Puja’s caller ‘friends’ fall in love with her.

Many people fall in love with Pooja while talking to Ayushmann. They start searching for her. This is followed by a lot of confusion.

Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

Dream Girl is set to release on September 13.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the glory of his Best Actor National Award win for 2018 film AndhaDhun while his film Badhaai Ho was named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.