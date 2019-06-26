Dreaded criminal Timan, three associates arrested for abduction

Bolangir: Dreaded Criminal Srikant Kumbhar alias Timan and his three associates were arrested in connection with assault and abduction of a person over a land dispute.

Bolangir Sadar police arrested the criminal and his three associates from a rented house in Patia area of Bhubaneswar, SDPO Srimanta Barik said at a press conference.

The four accused have been sent to court, he added. Earlier, Dilip Kumbhar, one of the associates of Timan, was arrested in connection with the case.

According to sources, a man, who owns 11 acres of land in Dhumamara, had planned to sell it and hatched a deal with the help of Timan. However, Purusottam Patel, who has share in the land, had opposed the deal.

Later, Timan and his associates assaulted Purusottam and abducted him. Acting on the complaint of the abduction, Sadar police conducted raids at different places and rescued Purusottam and arrested Dilip.

Notably, many cases are pending against Timan. He was released on bail six months back.