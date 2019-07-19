Dreaded criminal sent to Khandapada sub-jail

Nayagarh: A dreaded criminal, identified as Soumya Ranjan Sahoo, has been sent to jail after a lower court in Nayagarh district rejected his bail plea on Friday.

According to reports, the accused Sahoo was sent for medical test on Thursday by Fatehgarh police and produced before Bhapur Court today. However, the court turned down the notorious criminal’s bail petition and sent him to Khandapada sub-jail.

“Five ATM cards, one pan card, an Aadhar Card, a locket (mangal sutra), three gold rings and a stolen OPPO mobile phone were seized from Soumya’s possession during arrest,” Fatehgarh police station in-charge, Niranjan Dhir, informed.