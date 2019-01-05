Dreaded criminal Ranjit Bagh arrested after encounter

By pragativadinewsservice
Dreaded criminal arrested
Jeypore: Notorious criminal Ranjit Bagh was arrested following an encounter with Jeypore Town Police at Kumbhar Sahi bypass road in Jeypore district on Saturday.

The accused sustained bullet injuries and admitted to Jeypore DHH under the police custody.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of the accused, a police team intercepted him at around 7 pm. However, Bagh after noticing the police team opened fire on them. In retaliation, the police team fired at him.

While Bagh sustained bullet injuries to his right leg, one constable was also injured during the gunfight. The constable has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

A country-made pistol, two round live ammunition, one empty cartridge, a mobile phone and Rs 5000 in cash were seized from the accused.

Several cases are pending against Bagh in Koraput and Malkangiri districts, the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
