Dreaded criminal injured in police firing Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A dreaded criminal was nabbed after getting injured in police firing near City railway station in Sambalpur district early on today morning.

The criminal, identified as Musim Akhtar, sustained a bullet injury on his right leg and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Acting on reliable inputs, a team of special squad intercepted Akhtar near the railway station at around 5 am today. On seeing the police team, the criminal opened fire on them.

In retaliation, police personnel opened fire and Akhtar sustained bullet injury on his right leg. Reportedly, a police SI also sustains injuries during the exchange of fire with the criminal. Cops also seized a pistol, a live bullet and cash amounting to Rs 4000 from him.

Over 15 criminal cases are pending against Akhtar at different police stations, cops added.