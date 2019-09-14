Dreaded criminal injured in police firing in Ganjam

Ganjam: A dreaded criminal was nabbed after getting injured in police firing near Jayshree Chemical Road under Ganjam district early on today morning.

The criminal, identified as Sushant Behera alias Koka of Ghosaninuagaon area in Berhampur.

Acting on reliable inputs about Koka’s location, a team of police conducted raid near Jayshree Chemical Road and intercepted Koka and his associate.

On seeing the police team, the criminal opened fire on them. In retaliation, police personnel opened fire and Koka sustained bullet injury on his left leg. Two constables also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

Cops also seized one pistol, one live bullet and a motorcycle from him. Koka has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Several criminal cases are pending against Koka at different police stations, cops added.