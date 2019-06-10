Dreaded criminal injured in attack succumbs at SCB

Cuttack: A dreaded criminal, who was injured in an attack last night, succumbed to injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack early this morning.

The deceased criminal was identified as Tapan Nayak.

According to sources, the attack took place last night at Matia Mangala Sahi when Tapan was attacked with a knife by another youth following a heated argument. The miscreants fled the spot after the incident.

As Tapan sustained grievous cut injuries in the attack, he was immediately rushed to SCBMCH. However, Tapan died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. Prima facie investigation revealed that attack was the result of a gang war near Jobra, sources said. Cops have also launched a manhunt to nab the accused persons.