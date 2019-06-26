Draft NRC excludes over 1 Lakh people in Assam ahead of July deadline

Guwahati: The list published in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam on Wednesday has excluded over one lakh people, according to reports.

The reports said the exclusion list that was published mentioned 1.02 lakh people whose names figured in the draft citizens’ list published in July last year.

The Assam citizens’ list is being updated for the first time since 1951 to account for illegal migration into Assam from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The people who have been excluded will be informed individually through letters to be delivered at their residential addresses. The excluded people will have the chance to file their claims at the designated NRC help centres by July 11.

Over 40 lakh people were not named in the draft citizens’ list published on July 30 last year, creating a huge controversy.

Lakhs of them have applied for re-verification. The draft list included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications.

The NRC in Assam is being updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court. The final NRC, a list of Assam’s residents, will be published on July 31.