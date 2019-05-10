Dr. Pawan Kumar Agrawal appointed as new vice chancellor of OUAT

Bhubaneswar: The Governor of Odisha, Honourable Prof. Ganeshi Lal on Friday appointed Dr. Pawan Kumar Agrawal as the new vice chancellor of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

Dr. Pawan Kumar Agrawal has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date of joining as such or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Presently Dr. Agrawal is working as Assistant Director General and Director, National Agriculture Science Fund-Indian Council of Agricultural Research) in New Delhi.