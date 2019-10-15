Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary: Naveen pays tribute to “Missile Man”

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday paid tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary today.

Taking to the microblogging site, Patnaik stated that the missile man had a long association with Odisha and the Wheeler Island has been named after him as a fitting tribute to him.

Humble tribute to former President Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. He had a long association with #Odisha & Wheeler Island has been named after him as our fitting tribute to the missile man. His vision and humility will always ignite the minds of youth. pic.twitter.com/X8RYyLbhpy — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 15, 2019

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007, was born in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu on October 15, 1931.

An aerospace scientist, who spent the majority of his life at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), APJ Abdul Kalam was intimately involved in the nation’s civilian space program and military missile development efforts.

In 2017, Odisha government formally named the Outer Wheeler island in Bhadrak district as APJ Abdul Kalam Island as a tribute to the former president.

Kalam had spent most of his time in interim test range at Chandipur in Balasore district and Wheeler Island in Bhadrak district as part of his efforts to develop missiles for the protection of the country.