DPS Kalinga Felicitates Its Stellar Performers

Bhubaneswar: The AISSCE and AISSE Batch of 2019 students of DPS Kalinga were felicitated on 20th July 2019 in the school premises.

The Chief Guest Major General Bhabani Shankar Das, SM, VSM (Retd.), Chairman, Odisha Staff Selection Commission congratulated the achievers, the school and the mentors for the meritorious efforts of the students. He stressed on the importance of virtues of humility, truthfulness and respect for others along with striving for academic excellence.

Trustee Mrs. Mala Mishra and Principal Mrs. Anuradha Rakshit blessed the students abundantly for their future endeavours. Proud parents of the Toppers in their address thanked and appreciated the school management and staff for their guidance and commitment towards ensuring success of the students.