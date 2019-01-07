Doubts over HAL contracts misleading, says Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the doubts raised over her Parliament statement were incorrect.

She produced documents to show that contracts worth Rs. 26,570 crore were signed with the HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited). The Defence Minister said more orders worth Rs. 73,000 crore were in the pipeline.

The Defence Minister said in the Lok Sabha Monday that the doubts are baseless and she want to inform the House that these are misleading.

It is worthwhile to mention here that on Sunday Congress President had alleged that the Defence Minister had “lied” in Parliament about the procurement.

He had also demanded that documents relating to the deal must be produced for authenticity of the matter.

Gandhi’s attack was based on a media reports which claimed that not a single rupee of the said Rs 1 lakh crore has come to HAL.