Double murder in Rayagada over witchcraft suspicion

Rayagada: Suspicion of witchcraft practice have led to a double murder incident in Suklabhatta village under Ambadala police limits in Rayagada district today.

According to reports, a man identified as Makar Nayak of the locality was beaten to death on suspicion of practicing sorcery.

Fumed over this, the deceased’s younger brother, Nakula Nayak hacked one Karunakar to death with an axe to take revenge of his brother’s brutal murder.

On being informed about the double murder incident, police reached the spot and launched a probe.

Reportedly, the cops have arrested the accused Nakula Nayak and seized both the dead bodies for post-mortem.