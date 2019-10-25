Don’t Worry For Waitlist Tickets, Book Tickets In Special Trains

Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways is witnessing high number of ticket bookings during Festive season. Heavy rush in regular trains result in long waitlist of tickets in regular trains. Passenger Profile Management Units of Indian Railways are monitoring the increased demand of passengers to make their journey hassle-free. In view of the above, Indian Railways is running many Special Trains on busy routes connecting popular destinations apart from augmenting additional coaches in regular trains.

Special trains towards Howrah from ECoR Jurisdiction:

Passengers who are planning to travel during this peak season can avail facility of Special trains to make their journey comfortable by getting confirmed berths. A special weekly express train is running between Puri and Howrah (Santragachi). Another Weekly Special Express train is running between Shalimar-Puri-Santragachi. Both the special train services will continue till 28th December, 2019.

Special trains towards Southern India from ECoR Jurisdiction:

For South India bound passengers, one Weekly AC Special Express and one Bi-weekly Special Express trains are being run on Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad route. Similarly one special train is running between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad for the benefit of the waitlisted passengers. For the Western Odisha bound passengers, one Weekly Special Express train is running between Sambalpur and Bangalore (Banaswadi). Keeping in view the demand between Visakhapatnam and Tirupaty, one weekly special train is serving the passengers. One special train is also running between Srikakulam Road-Kacheguda-Tirupati. East Coast Railway is also running a Daily special train between Visakhapatnam and Araku for the nature loving tourists. Services of the above trains will be available till December’ 2019.

Special trains towards Northern India from ECoR Jurisdiction:

People planning to travel towards Northern India from ECoR’s jurisdiction can plan their journey comfortably by getting confirmed berths in Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Terminal Weekly Suvidha Special train. Similarly passengers from Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar travelling to Allahabad can avail the Weekly Suvidha Special Express train facility running via Cuttack & Bhadrak.

In addition to the above, waitlisted passengers over ECoR’s jurisdiction can avail the facility of Special trains being run between Santragachi and Chennai, Kacheguda and Tata, etc. to make their journey comfortable.

Special trains towards Patna & BHAGALPUR:

08423/08424 Puri-Patna-Puri Special Train will leave Puri at 0925hrs on 26th October and 2nd November, 2019 (Saturdays) and will reach at Patna at 0615hrs on the following days. In the return direction, this train will leave Patna 1345hrs on 27th October and 3rd November, 2019 (Sundays) and will arrive at Puri at 0945hrs on the following days.

This train has 09 Sleeper Class, 05 Second Class Seating and 02 Guard cum luggage vans in its compositions having stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli, Midnapur, Bankura, Adra, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Mokama, Bakhtiapur between Puri and Patna.

08425/08426 Puri-Bhagalpur-Puri Special Train will leave Puri at 1030hrs on 30th October and 6th November, 2019 (Wednesdays) and will reach at Bhagalpur at 0700hrs on the following days. In the return direction, this train will leave Bhagalpur at 0830hrs on 31st October and 7th November, 2019 (Thursdays) and will arrive at Puri at 0645hrs on the following days.

This train has 09 Sleeper Class, 05 Second Class Seating and 02 Guard cum luggage vans in its compositions having stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli, Midnapur, Bankura, Adra, Asansol, Durgapur, Sainthia, Rampurhat, Gumani, Barharwa and Sahibganj between Puri and Bhagalpur.

Berths Available – How to look for Special Trains:

If, passengers are getting wait list status in regular trains during this season, they may book Train tickets in Special trains running from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction. The Special Train Number starts with “0” (zero) or with “8” and passengers can easily find it from National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for online Ticket or may ask at the PRS inquiry Counter for Counter Tickets.