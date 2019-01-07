Don’t term my son’s death as suicide: ACP Sanjiv Satpathy

Bhubaneswar: A day after ACP Sanjiv Satpathy’s son Ayushman (12) was found dead under mysterious circumstances, the cop on Monday requested media not to term the death as a suicide.

“This is a humble request to all the print and media friends not to spread wrong news about my son Ayushman. My son was a brilliant student and was very affectionate too and above all he loves his parents and sister very much,” Satpathy said in a communiqué to the media.

“He was a good tennis player who as usual had been to the tennis court day before yesterday accompanied by his mother. After taking his evening snacks, he went to tuition from 7 pm to 9 pm where after completing the tuition played football and came to house at 10 pm,” ACP said in the statement.

The ACP further said his son had the habit of playing prank with all his family members. “Day before yesterday when my wife asked him not to play with my pet dog Honey as it was already 12.30 am, this upset him and to show his mother his anger he was showing off by putting a jean pant on his neck and accidentally he fell inside the clutches which could not be noticed by my wife immediately which my son had wanted that time,” he added.

“So I sincerely request and beg u all not to term the death of my son as suicide. Neither it was due to the impact of video game nor anything else as circulated by some media,” Satpathy said.

“Please don’t make unnecessary comments and absurd presumption of my son’s death. Again let me tell u my son has died in an accident. So I hope you understand the condition of me and my family,” he said.

“We are all broken losing my most handsome son and your wrong news has hurt us more than that. I sincerely request u all to help me and my family and stop spreading wrong news,” the cop said.