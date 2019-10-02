Don’t eat too much chocolate

Bhubaneswar: Eating large quantities of chocolate can do more harm than good. Chocolate is a versatile food. You can eat it as a confection, as a dip for fruits, as a dessert topping or as an addition to hot beverages. Further, dark chocolate does have some health benefits, due mainly to the antioxidants it contains.

Why is chocolate bad for you?

Chocolate is delicious and full of wonderful benefits for many people, but not for everyone. Some people are more sensitive to various compounds in chocolate, like caffeine and, in their case, chocolate is bad for their health. And although the side effects don’t cancel the benefits, they may outweigh them, making chocolate bad for some people while still good for others. This is true for other foods too, such as pineapple, peppers, turmeric or ginger, all of which hold both benefits and side effects.

Chocolate causes extrasystoles

Certain elements in chocolate that alter brain chemistry have both benefits and side effects. For example, caffeine and theophylline both have effects on the cardiovascular system and can cause extrasystoles, a form of arrhythmia characterized as a skipped heartbeat or a premature heartbeat. In most cases, extrasystoles are a harmless condition and are brought on by factors such as stress, drinking coffee, green tea or fizzy drinks, eating cocoa-rich chocolate etc.

Weight Gain

Chocolate is high calories, and excess caloric intake leads to weight gain. Being overweight can result in a number of health problems, including heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Hershey’s standard 43 g milk chocolate bar contains 210 calories, 13 g of fat and 24 g of sugar. But if you eat only one or two small pieces of the chocolate bar, rather than the entire thing, you should be able to control your weight while fulfilling your chocolate craving.

Sugar Complications

Chocolate is high in sugar. Without sugar, it would taste too bitter for most people to eat. High amounts of sugar in your diet can lead to dental problems like gum disease and cavities. Another concern of eating large amounts of sugar each day is the increased risk for diabetics. If you are a diabetic, chocolate can cause your blood sugar to become elevated by supplying you with more than a meal’s worth of sugar.

High Potassium

Chocolate is high in potassium. For most people, this is not a problem. But those with an adrenal disease or kidney disease need to watch their intake of high-potassium foods to avoid elevated levels of the mineral in their blood. A 2 oz. piece of chocolate contains more than 200 mg of potassium. Therefore, if you have a condition that requires you to restrict the potassium in your diet, chocolate is not the treat for you.

The reason why chocolate is bad for you has to do with how you respond to the different elements in its composition. It’s an individual response, which explains why it’s so good for some people, but bad for others. Either way, what matters is if chocolate is good or bad for you, not others. If you experience side effects after eating it, then it’s bad for your health and maybe you should consider other foods. Because of the fact that it’s good for others won’t make it good for you too.