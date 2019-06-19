Donald Trump to run for presidency again, vows to make America great

Orlando: The US President Donald Trump has officially announced rerun for White House on Tuesday to make America great again, media reports said.

Trump launched his 2020 Presidential campaign during a rally in Orlando, Florida. He made the announcement in front of 20,000-strong crowd. They cheered him once again as they turned up in large number to support the Republican candidate.

The US President said the world is “envious” of US economy and alleged that the Democrats are trying to “destroy” the nation.

Trump addressed the huge gathering in line of his 2016 campaign of ‘Make America Great Again’.

The US President said: “We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America safe again and we will make America great again”.

News agencies said that Trump was riding high on the job schemes of his government. The measure was taken up to fight massive unemployment in the country, the reports said.

Hoping a second term, Trump told the gathering that this election is about their well being and their family. The future and the fate of the country rest with them, he said.