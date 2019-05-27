Donald Trump presses upon Japanese PM to even out trade imbalance

The U.S. President Donald Trump today pressed upon Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to even out a trade imbalance with the United States and said he is happy with how things are going with North Korea but in no rush to reach a peace deal.

Speaking at a press conference with Abe after their summit, Trump said that his goal is to remove trade barriers to put U.S. exports on a fair footing in Japan.

He said he hoped to have more to announce on trade very soon and said he and Abe had agreed to expand cooperation in human space exploration.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in his address stressed upon the closeness of ties. He said the visit of President Trump is a golden opportunity to clearly show the unshakable bond to the whole world and inside Japan as well.

Earlier, Trump was greeted by Emperor Naruhito at the imperial palace in Tokyo in a formal welcome ceremony.