Dominic Thiem beats Daniil Medvedev to clinch Barcelona Open title

Barcelona: World no. 5 Dominic Thiem overpowered Russia’s Daniil Medvedev to clinch the Barcelona Open title in the final clash here on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Australian started slowly and went down an early break to seventh seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia. However, the third-seeded then won 12 of the last 13 games to take the title with 6-4, 6-0 scoreline.

A day after knocking out 11-time Barcelona winner Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals, the third-seeded Austrian claimed his second title in four events after beating Roger Federer at Indian Wells last month.

The Austrian became just the fourth player in the past 15 years to lift the title in Barcelona, joining Rafael Nadal, Kei Nishikori, and Fernando Verdasco. He’s also the first Austrian winner at this event since Thomas Muster in 1996. Thiem now has 13 ATP Tour titles, nine of which have come on clay.