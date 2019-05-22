Dolphin carcass found at Bateswar beach

By pragativadinewsservice
Ganjam: The carcass of a 6-feet long dolphin was found near Bateswar beach in Ganjam district on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, locals spotted the carcass of the dolphin lying on sand today following which they alerted the forest department officials.

The forest officials, who reached the spot, seized the carcass of the 6-feet long aquatic species for post mortem.

While the exact reason behind the dolphin’s death is unknown, officials have launched a probe to ascertain the cause behind its death, sources said.

