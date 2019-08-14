Dolo-650 Bangalore Cup: Army XI hold Hockey Karnataka in 1-1 draw; both teams enter Semis

Bangalore: With only a few days left for the Final of the Dolo-650 Bangalore Cup All India Hockey Tournament (Men) 2019, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ensured they are top contenders for the title as they registered a formidable 7-2 win against All India Customs in their Pool A match here today.

The IOCL team led by dragflick specialist VR Raghunath, who played despite a hairline fracture on his left-hand thumb, dominated the match with exceptional field goals. Talwinder Singh continued to show sublime form as he scored in the 6th minute to open IOCL’s scoreboard. All India Custom’s Thiimmanna Puliyanda equalized in the 10th minute but IOCL were quick to respond with a PC converted by Gurjinder Singh in the 11th minute ending the first quarter with a 2-1 lead.

The opening minute of the second quarter saw experienced forward Yuvraj Walmiki find a perfect deflection after a brilliant cross-pass by Affan Yousaf from the baseline of the left-flank. Talwinder Singh extended the lead to 4-1 for IOCL in the 29th minute. Under pressure to convert goals, All India Customs frittered away chances in the circle as they missed several shots on goal in the third quarter. IOCL who had slowed down their pace in the third quarter made a fierce comeback in the final quarter with Talwinder scoring a hat-trick as he struck a fine field goal in the 54th minute.

The lone goal for All India Customs was doubled in the 56th minute by Iktidar Ishrat but Talwinder’s fourth goal in the 58th minute kept IOCL in 6-2 lead. Yuvraj Walmiki then scored in the 60th minute to ensure IOCL make the Semis with a strong goal margin.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Karnataka drew with Army XI 1-1 in their Pool B clash. Both teams were not at their best as they were interrupted by a 10-minute break in the game due to heavy rains. Pruthvi Raj gave Hockey Karnataka a head-start in the 28th minute giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. A late surge by Army XI in the fourth quarter ensured they equalised through Siraju Alira’s 52nd minute. With both enjoying one win and two draws, they have made the semifinal cut from Pool B.

Dolo-650 Bangalore Cup All India Hockey Tournament (Men) 2019:

Results:

Match 9: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (Talwinder Singh 6′, 29′, 54′, 58′ & Yuvraj Walmiki 16′, 60′, Gurjinder Singh 11′) beat Al India Customs (Thiimmanna Puliyanda 10′, Iktidar Ishrat 56′) 7-2

Match 10: Hockey Karnataka (Pruthvi Raj 28′) drew with Army XI (Siraju Alira 52′)

Tomorrow’s match: