Doctors, MPHW to be deployed in 9 Fani-hit blocks of Puri & Khurda dists

Bhubaneswar: The State’s Department of Health & Family Welfare today announced that doctors and male MPHW will be deployed in nine blocks of Puri and Khurda district to coordinate the post cyclone health activity.

According to sources, 20 doctors including one doctor per 10 gram panchayats and one Multipurpose Health Worker (MPHW) per 1 gram panchayat and 189 Multi Purpose Health Worker will be deployed in Puri and Khurda district.

As per the notification,the Chief District Medical & Public Health Officers of nine districts including Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbahnj, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, and Sundergarh are directed to deploy the Doctors and MPHW from their district.

The concerned Doctors and Health Worker may be instructed to report before the Director of Public tomorrow to work in the Fani-hit areas of Puri and Khurda district.

Doctors and MPHW from district, as Per the table given below: