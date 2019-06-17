Doctors call off week-long strike in West Bengal

Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal called off their week-long strike on Monday after a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The move came following two hours long televised meeting between the West Bengal CM and representatives of the agitating medics.

The CM assured the doctors of adequate security in all hospital and directed senior police officials to appoint nodal officers in all hospitals for the security of the doctors.

Mamata also agreed to the demand of doctors regarding zero tolerance policy towards the attackers who assault doctors.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all seniors, juniors, patients, common people, intelligentsia and medical fraternity of the country who spontaneously extended their support and made this movement possible. We hope to maintain this unity in future,” said junior doctors of NRS Medical College.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi also welcomed the resolution of the ongoing crisis caused by the state-wide strike of doctors. He expressed happiness that amicable settlement has been arrived at the meeting between the CM and doctors.