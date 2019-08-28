Doctor uses “wrong CT scan report” to treat patient in Keonjhar DHH

Keonjhar: Tension erupted at the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) after a patient was allegedly treated based on the diagnosis report of a different person.

According to sources, one Pratap Chandra Mahanta, who met with a road accident on August 20, was immediately admitted to the DHH.

Though the doctors on duty asked him to do a CT scan of his head, Pratap’s relative alleged that the doctor prescribed medication on the basis of the CT Scan result of another patient. They also claimed that the doctor’s mistake resulted in the deterioration of Patap’s health condition.

While Pratap has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack, authorities of Keonjhar DHH remained unavailable to comment on the incident, sources said.