Doctor carries patient on shoulder for 5 km in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a noble gesture, a doctor in Nuaguda village in Malkangiri district carried a patient for five km on his shoulder to reach the headquarters hospital for urgent treatment.

Many instances of patients being carried on cots to hospitals by their kin had come to light in the recent past. But, the Nuaguda village in Khairput block of Malkangiri district has witnessed something different.

As per sources, a 12-year-old orphan boy was suffering from fever from the past few days. His health condition deteriorated this morning. Following this, the NGO contacted the emergency service.

However, the driver expressed his inability to reach the village due to poor road condition.

Meanwhile, one Shakti Prasad Mishra, a doctor working with NGO Arogya Plus posted in the village received information about the condition of the minor. Without any delay, the doctor with the help of the ambulance driver carried the minor on their shoulders and walked for about 5 kilometers.

The minor was then shifted to the Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.