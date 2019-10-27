Doctor arrested for selling spurious medicines in Koraput

By pragativadinewsservice
Doctor arrested
Koraput: A doctor has been arrested by police from a Homeopathic clinic in Koraput town bus-stand last night for allegedly selling spurious medicines. The accused doctor has been identified as Prasanna Mohapatra of the same locality.

According to the police, the accused doctor ran a clinic where he used to sell those spurious medicines. Following this, some locals lodged a complaint with Koraput Town police station.

Based on the complaint, a team of police officials raided the homoeopathic clinic and arrested Mohapatra besides recovering spurious medicine worth several lakhs of rupees.

A case has been registered against the accused and he is being interrogated by the police, sources said.

