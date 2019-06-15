Docs strike: West Bengal CM relents, to meet injured doctors at NRS hospital

Kolkata: The West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has finally relented. She will meet injured doctors at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital here.

The Junior doctors’ agitation in West Bengal has entered the fifth day on Saturday. Banerjee has decided to meet doctors at the hospital after facing intense pressure from all quarters.

The incident took an ugly turn on Monday after a 75-year-old patient died of a heart attack at Kolkata’s NRS Hospital. His family had alleged medical negligence.

The deceased’s family members launched a brutal assault on interns and junior doctors of the hospital protesting the death.

The stir gained momentum after all the medicos and medical bodies from different parts of the country supported the agitation by calling strikes and showing solidarity with the injured doctors.

According to reports, 119 doctors of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Darjeeling have resigned over alleged violence against them in the state.