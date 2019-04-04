Do not block KALIA funds under BJP’s pressure, farmers urge Odisha CEO

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of farmers from western Odisha on Thursday urged chief electoral officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar not to deprive them of their legitimate aids by blocking the financial assistance under KALIA scheme.

The farmers from Bolangir and Bargarh district separately met the CEO today over the issue and sought justice.

The farmers from Bolangir district, in their memorandum submitted to the CEO, alleged that they did not receive the assistance under KALIA scheme although their names have already been registered.

“We came to know from the media that you are depriving us of KALIA assistance under pressure from BJP. We hope, you would not block our legitimate rights,” the farmers stated in the memorandum.

Similarly, Bargarh district Farmers Organisation Coordination committee also submitted a memorandum to the CEO and requested that the KALIA assistance should not be blocked in the name of the model code of conduct.

“We are reeling under multiple problems and KALIA scheme came as a ray of hope. We will immensely benefit if we get the second instalment of KALIA scheme in April month,” the farmers stated.

“We are urging you to take measures in this regard. For the benefit of the farming community, resolve the issue on war foot basis,” they further said.