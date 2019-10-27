Diwali Fervour Grips Odisha, Special Prayers Paid To Ancestors

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Diwali or Deepavali, the festival of lights, is a special festive occasion, is being celebrated across Odisha today. People also offered homage and tributes to their ancestors during the festival of lights.

As per reports, sweets, lights, and firecrackers shops witnesses heavy rush as Diwali fervour gripped the State today. Besides, people were seen buying decorative lights, diyas, and candles to celebrate Diwali this year.

In the pilgrim city Puri devotees thronged Singhadwara, in front of Srimandir to offer ‘Paya Shraddha’ (homage) to their ancestors since morning on the occasion of Diwali. People also reached Bindusagar Lake in Bhubaneswar to offer special puja and Paya Shraddha to their descendants on Kartik Amavasya.

Special rituals are being offered at Bhadrakali Peetha in Bhadrak yesterday night on the occasion of Kali Puja that coincides with Diwali. A huge crowd gathered in the temple to take the glimpse of the goddess in ‘Maha Kali Besha’. Kali Puja is celebrated for seven days here and the goddess is decorated in seven different attires in these days.

Commissionerate police have issued safety guidelines with regard to the bursting of firecrackers as per the directives of the Supreme Court. Residents of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been directed to burst firecrackers between 8 PM and 10 PM. Firecrackers with more than 125 decibels and China made garland crackers have been completely banned. People have also been advised to buy firecrackers only from licensed sellers.

Moreover, to deal with any emergency this Diwali, the Odisha Fire Service department has decided to deploy around 5000 fire services personnel across the state.