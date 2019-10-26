Diwali decoded: Significance of sweet dishes

Bhubaneswar: India, “the land of festivals” always welcomes it’s every festival with the special contribution by signifying own food culture with the people. More people and more places translate to customs and foods that reflect local tastes and customs.

Diwali is observed with great fanfare throughout the diasporas, especially in countries where the ancestors came from northern India.

Whatever the reason, the festivities honour the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance, as typified by the lamps (diya) that are lit across the country.

One wouldn’t actually be celebrating Diwali without having sweet delicacies. Indian sweets come in a variety of colours and flavours.

Although in India this is a generic word for sweets, in Guyana it denotes a specific dish: crispy deep-fried sticks of dough, coated with sugar syrup, which sets to form a whitish sugary crust. (A similar dish called chenna gaja is found in Odisha).

Another version is made from a richer dough containing sugar, butter and condensed milk cut into chunks, the dough is deep-fried. The richest sweet and, in her opinion, the best is peda, which is made from canned evaporated milk instead of khoya, as in India.

The traditional sweets included many varieties of ghugra ( gujiya), little fried pastries filled with khoya, coconut and sometimes dried fruits; laddoos, jalebis, different kinds of halwa, magaj (a kind of barfi made from coarse chickpea flour), and barfis in every colour of the rainbow.

Often the sweets were piled up to make miniature replicas of Mount Govardhan. There was a profusion of savouries, including such traditional Gujarati snacks as handvo, batata shaak (potatoes and spinach), crispy vada, paatra and vegetable cutlets as well as colourful dishes of artfully arranged rice.

Many Indian sweets are milk-based and thus provide a source of both protein and carbohydrates, especially important for the poor, who may not always be able to afford them.

Why do we eat sweets during Diwali?

Traditionally Indian sweets are called ‘Mithai’. It is an old tradition of considering sweets to be pure and an offering to the gods. Sweets are a small gesture of greeting people, family, and friends with the joy of celebrating the festival. A wide range of choices of flavours and endless types are a must at any festival and especially Diwali. There are a hundred types of varieties ranging from laddoo, barfi, besan, gulab jamun, petha, halwa, and so many more. Some of the special mithai’s that are prepared during Diwali are Gujjia, Gulab jamun, Coconut barfi, besan or flour laddoo’s, etc.

Enjoying Diwali sweets and snacks

It’s hard to imagine Diwali celebrations without sweets, but this simple custom of exchanging or sharing sweets with your family and neighbours too has a reason behind it. In North India, people exchange a plate full of kheel and batashas with their neighbours as a gesture of warmth and togetherness.