Diwali 2019: Devotees Pay Tribute To Ancestors In Puri Today

Puri: Scores of devotees thronged the Singhadwara, in front of Puri Srimandir to offer homage to their ancestors on the occasion of Diwali today.

According to sources, a large number of devotees from different places across Odisha today paid ‘Paya Shraddha’ (homage) to their ancestors this morning in Puri.

As per the rituals, the eldest son from each family burns bunches of ‘Kaunria Kathi’ (jute stick) in front of Singhadwara and invoke their forefathers. Besides, they chant ‘Badabadua Ho Andharare Aasa, Aalua Re Jao’ (Oh forefathers, come in darkness and go back in light) to please the ancestors.

It is believed that the souls of fathers, which came to their descendants’ place on ‘Mahalaya’, leave their children’s house for heaven on the day of Diwali.

“I have come all the way from Khalikote in Ganjam to pay homage to my father, mother, and forefathers,” said a male devotee.

The Puri administration has made elaborate arrangements and earmarked places along the Badadanda where the devotees can burn Kaunria Kathis. The fire department has also been kept on toes to tackle any emergency situation.

On the other hand, people also reached Bindusagar Lake in Bhubaneswar to offer special puja and Paya Shraddha to their ancestors on Kartik Amavasya.

