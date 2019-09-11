District Culture Officers Asked to Adhere To 5Ts In Scheme Implementation

Bhubaneswar: District Culture Officers have been urged to adhere to 5T principles in the implementation of various schemes and programmes relating to the Department of Language, Literature and Culture.

Minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi, while addressing a review meeting of the Officers and the office bearers of Zilla Kala Sanskruti Sanghas (ZKSSs), suggested the concerned officers be techno-savvy and perform with innovation and leadership as their participation is important to showcase the rich heritage and culture of Odisha.

The minister said that special emphasis has been given to protect the heritage sites. He also hinted on the organisation of a training workshop for the District Culture Officers in order to develop their professional skill and behavioural motivation.

Detail discussion was held on the subjects such as the revival of Bhagabata Tungis, the progress of Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana (Financial Assistance to the Artists), activities of Block and Zilla Kala Sanskruti Sanghas (BKSS and ZKSS) while officers presented a report on the activities undertaken in their respective districts.

Besides, various activities mooted during the celebration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi were also discussed. Manoranjan Panigrahy, Principal Secretary and Bijay Nayak, Director-cum-Additional Secretary of the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture along with Senior Officers were present in the review meeting.