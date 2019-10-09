Disrespect To Deceased Jawan: Kin Alleges No ‘Guard Of Honour’

Bhubaneswar: The body of Odia jawan of 8 Assam Rifles, Prabir Nayak, who died of heart ailments, arrived at Bhubaneswar airport today morning.

However, Nayak’s family refused to accept his body alleging that authorities did nothing to accord a guard of honor to the deceased jawan.

Hailing from Bajpur Kacheri village, Nayak (38) was engaged in the Assam Rifles for the last 20 years. However, he died after suffering a heart stroke. His mortal remains arrived at the BPIA today at around 10 am.

Even though the coffin was covered with the tricolor, no ‘guard of honour’ was accorded to the Odia Jawan. Besides, arranging a special vehicle, they were advised to take the body in an ambulance vehicle and the charge is being borne by Nayak’s wife, it is alleged.

On the other hand, the villagers have also expressed dismay alleging that the authorities did nothing to pay respect to the deceased soldier.