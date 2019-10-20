Disrespect to dead: Man’s body carried on motorcycle in Puri

Puri: In yet another instance of disrespect to the dead, the body of a man was carried on a motorcycle allegedly due to non-availability of Mahaprayan hearse vehicle in Puri district.

According to sources, one Akura Jena of Udayapur village died while undergoing treatment at Delanga hospital. The body was handed over to the family of the deceased but the hearse service “Mahaprayana” was not provided by the hospital authorities.

With no other options left, the family member carried the body on the motorcycle. Later, the video of the incident went on social media.

It may be mentioned here that Mahaprayana vehicle service is a highly-subsidised state government scheme which has been made accessible to all. However, non-availability of the hearse vehicles has resulted in such incidents.