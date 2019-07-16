Disrespect to dead: Elderly man’s body carried on sling for 5 km

Kalahandi: In yet another instance of disrespect to the dead, the body of an elderly man was carried on a sling for 5 km from the hospital due to non-availability of hearse service.

According to reports, Nigidi Majhi of Balisura in Kalahandi district was admitted to Kaniguma hospital on Monday. However, he succumbed to his illness last night.

In the morning, the body was handed over to the family of the deceased but the hearse service “Mahaprayana” was not provided by the hospital authorities.

With no other options left, the family member carried the body for 5 km to reach their native village from the hospital. A video of the heart-rending incident is now circulating on social networking sites.

It may be mentioned here that Mahaprayana vehicle service is a highly-subsidised state government scheme which has been made accessible to all. However, non-availability of the hearse vehicles has resulted in such incidents.